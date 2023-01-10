UrduPoint.com

Macron's Reputation On The Line With Pension Reform Push

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The French government will announce proposals for raising the retirement age and overhauling the pension system on Tuesday, in a potentially explosive reform fraught with danger for President Emmanuel Macron.

Insisting that the French "need to work more", Macron has pushed for the pension system to be streamlined since his rise to power in 2017.

Although he called off his first attempt in 2020 in the face of protests and the Covid-19 pandemic, the 45-year-old centrist put the issue at the heart of last year's successful re-election campaign.

As well as simplifying the system and removing privileges enjoyed by workers in some sectors, the reform would raise the retirement age from 62 -- most likely to 64.

It will also increase the number of years people must have worked to qualify for a full pension.

"On the whole, the idea of the reform is not supported by the public, even though some can understand that if we live for longer then we might need to work for longer," Bruno Cautres, a political expert at Sciences Po university in Paris, told AFP.

In the northeastern city of Lille, 41-year-old Olivier Rohas told AFP that later retirement would "really harm our quality of life" -- despite acknowledging the need to "pay for our pensions" somehow.

- Yellow Vests II? - Trade unions and most opposition parties see it as a struggle over the French social system and a means to undermine Macron.

The former investment banker has made pensions a second-term priority despite losing his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

