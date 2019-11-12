UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madagascar Paddy Farmers Rise Up Against 'new City'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Madagascar paddy farmers rise up against 'new city'

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Anger is boiling over in the hills surrounding Antananarivo over plans to relocate part of Madagascar's choked capital to emerald-green farmland.

Hundreds of farmers in Ambohitrimanjaka village are facing off with the authorities over a presidential scheme that threatens to engulf a thousand hectares (2,500 acres) of rice fields.

"We will not swap our land for money and we will not accept being moved," said Jean Desire Rakotoariamanana, 57, who took part in protests last month.

"These rice paddies provided for our ancestors." The unrest has been sparked by a scheme to unclog Antananarivo, a polluted city of three million people wedged in the hills of the central highlands.

If the Tana-Masoandra ("Tana Sun") project comes to fruition, the area will house all of the government's ministries, the Senate, a university, a conference centre, hotels and homes for 100,000 people.

Its backers claim that relocation -- to what is the city's distant outskirts -- will cost the equivalent of $600 million (542 million Euros) and create 200,000 jobs -- a major economic boost in the impoverished Indina Ocean island nation.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Related Topics

Senate Antananarivo Madagascar Money All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

8 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

10 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

10 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.