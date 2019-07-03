UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madagascar President Charters Plane For Africa Cup Fans

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Madagascar president charters plane for Africa Cup fans

Antananarivo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina has chartered a 480-seater plane to take football fans to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations after the country unexpectedly qualified for the round of 16.

Excitement has been building in the Indian Ocean island nation as the team emerged on top of group B after beating three-time tournament winners Nigeria 2-0.

There are no direct commercial flights from Madagascar to Egypt.

"Barea", who take their nickname from a breed of local cattle, will play Democratic Republic of Congo or South Africa Sunday for a place in the semi-final.

"After hearing the demands of supporters, President Andry Rajoelina and the Madagascan state have decided to mobilise an Airbus 380, with 480 seats, to transport supporters," Rinah Rakotomanga, communications chief for the presidency, told AFP.

The flight will leave Antananarivo on Saturday and return immediately after the game.

But the adventure will not be for free -- tickets cost about $600 (530 Euros) including the flight, a seat at the match and meals.

Rajoelina had announced he would attend the match, sparking a campaign to enable other fans to travel.

"Do not go alone to Egypt President Andry Rajoelina, there are supporters who are ready to fill a plane and the empty stadium," said former opposition MP Guy rivo Randrianarisoa on social media.

Madagascar will face a tough game at the weekend -- they are ranked 108th in the world, with South Africa in 72th spot and DR Congo in 49th.

"Barea's participation is historic," said Jean Josue Njakasolo, 38, as he lined up to buy his ticket at an Air Madagascar ticket office.

The price "does not mean anything compared to the honour that our national team gives us," he said.

Related Topics

Hearing India Africa Football World Egypt Social Media Antananarivo Buy Price South Africa Congo Madagascar Nigeria Sunday From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

40 minutes ago

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

22 minutes ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

22 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls Guaido to Express US Support, Commemo ..

22 minutes ago

Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

23 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Securit ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.