Madagascar Prosecutors Say Foiled Assassination Bid On President
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:40 PM
Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The prosecutor general's office in Madagascar said it foiled an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, and arrested several "foreign and Malagasy" suspects.
Two French people are among several people arrested in the Indian Ocean island nation on Tuesday "as part of an investigation for undermining state security", diplomatic sources said.