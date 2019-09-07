UrduPoint.com
Madagascar Religions, New And Old, Joust For Followers

Madagascar religions, new and old, joust for followers

Antananarivo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Pope Francis, visiting Madagascar on his three-nation African tour, finds himself in a country where Catholicism remains strong but faces a rising challenge from evangelical Protestantism.

Two such evangelical recruits are Lova Nirina Raveloarisoa, 45, and her friend Pascaline Raharimalala, 34.

The pair, raised as Catholics, broke with their childhood faith a few years ago to don the blue tunic and white headdress of the Apocalypse Church of Madagascar.

Created just 23 years ago, the Church -- its aim: "To preach the Book of Revelation" -- has a passionate following, driven by its founder, Andre Mailhol, a former street trader.

"The Apocalypse Church saved me. My pains are no more," says Raveloarisoa, 45.

"The Apocalypse helped me after my son died," says Raharimalala.

"Here, we dance, we move. With Catholics, people just stand," says Raharimalala. "The Apocalypse Church performs miracles," says her friend.

The pair were among hundreds of women one recent Sunday at an amphitheatre in the capital Antananarivo which hosted a seminar for women, organised by Mailhol's wife, Aurella Mailhol.

The blue-and-white colours of the throng "were revealed to us by God," says Pastor Mailhol, 59, wearing an immaculate suit and gleaming shoes.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

