UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madagascar Reports First Coronavirus Death

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Madagascar reports first coronavirus death

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Madagascar on Sunday announced the first death of a patient suffering from novel coronavirus, a 57-year-old hospital worker, nearly two months after the virus was first detected in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The man who was a car park attendant at a hospital in the eastern city of Toamasina died on Saturday, professor Hanta Vololontiana, an official from the anti-coronavirus task team said.

He had underlying diabetes and high blood pressure before he was infected.

The island which has reported 304 cases has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus.

In an address to the nation on public television, Rajoelina said the patient was too sick to be administered with the herbal remedy.

"He is one of the patients who presented with a severe form (of COVID-19) in Toamasina," said the president.

"He had already been put on a ventilator," he added.

Several African countries have ordered or expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as Covid-Organics.

Related Topics

India Car Died Cure Man Toamasina Madagascar Sunday TV From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

2 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

2 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.