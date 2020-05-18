Madagascar reports first coronavirus death

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Madagascar on Sunday announced the first death of a patient suffering from novel coronavirus, a 57-year-old hospital worker, nearly two months after the virus was first detected in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The man who was a car park attendant at a hospital in the eastern city of Toamasina died on Saturday, professor Hanta Vololontiana, an official from the anti-coronavirus task team said.

He had underlying diabetes and high blood pressure before he was infected.

The island which has reported 304 cases has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus.

In an address to the nation on public television, Rajoelina said the patient was too sick to be administered with the herbal remedy.

"He is one of the patients who presented with a severe form (of COVID-19) in Toamasina," said the president.

"He had already been put on a ventilator," he added.

Several African countries have ordered or expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as Covid-Organics.