'Made-in-Gaza' Device Fights Coronavirus Spread

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

'Made-in-Gaza' device fights coronavirus spread

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Entering a Gaza City restaurant, customers are welcomed by a multi-tasking disinfection machine designed by a Palestinian businesswoman to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the crisis-hit enclave.

Spraying hand sanitizer while taking the person's temperature, the two-metre (around 6.

6-foot) high device offers an all-in-one disinfection experience.

If the body temperature is too high, a red signal will light up. Otherwise the restaurant door opens automatically to allow the customer in.

"In Gaza, we have basic devices imported from abroad to measure temperatures, and others to disinfect, but our devices combine multiple technologies in one," creator Heba told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

