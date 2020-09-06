UrduPoint.com
'Made In Hong Kong' Brand Suffers As US-China Tensions Deepen

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :At the Koon Chun Sauce Factory workers are scrambling to cover hundreds of thousands of bottles with new "Made in China" labels as the popular Hong Kong brand falls victim to spiralling diplomatic tensions.

Founded nearly a century ago, the family-owned factory has survived a world war, multiple economic crises and the slow withering of Hong Kong's manufacturing base as companies looked for cheaper labour in mainland China.

It remains one of the financial hub's most enduring brands, churning out culinary staples such as soy, hoisin and oyster sauces found in Chinese restaurants and kitchens around the world.

But from November it can no longer place the words "Made in Hong Kong" on any products exported to the United States -- part of Washington's response to Beijing imposing a tough new security law on the restless city.

The new rules, announced by US Customs in July, came just two days before a Koon Chun shipment of 1,300 boxes was about to set sail for Atlanta.

The factory suddenly had to re-label the entire shipment and all other cargo the firm planned to ship to the US this summer.

"It was a mission impossible," Daniel Chan told AFP from the factory his great-grandfather founded in 1928.

China blanketed Hong Kong in a new security law to stamp out huge and often violent pro-democracy protests that convulsed the city last year.

Both Beijing and local authorities said it would have no impact on businesses and would restore stability.

