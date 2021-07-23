UrduPoint.com
Madhevere Strikes 73 For Zimbabwe In Must-win T20

Fri 23rd July 2021

Madhevere strikes 73 for Zimbabwe in must-win T20

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Opener Wesley Madhevere top scored with 73 as Zimbabwe made 166-6 after winning the toss in a must-win second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Friday.

Bangladesh triumphed in the first of three matches, leaving Zimbabwe needing to win the second, and third on Sunday, to prevent an all-format whitewash having lost a one-off Test and a one-day international series.

Madhevere struck three sixes and five fours off 57 balls before being caught at extra cover by Afif Hossain after skying a delivery from left-arm medium fast bowler Shoriful Islam.

Ryan Burl, who came in at number six, was the best of the other Zimbabwe batsman with an undefeated 34, including two sixes and two fours, while Dion Myers made 26 before lofting an attempted ramp off Shoriful to Mahedi Hasan on the deep point boundary.

Shoriful was the most successful of the Bangladesh bowlers, also capturing the wicket of Luke Jongwe for two to finish with 3-33.

Brief scoresZimbabwe 166-6 in 20 overs (W. Madhevere 73, R. Burl 34 not out, D. Myers 26; Shoriful islam 3-33) vs Bangladesh

