Madinah Dates, Zamzam Water, Souvenirs From Hajj Pilgrims To Their Families

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Madinah, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit were keen to buy souvenirs from Makkah and Madinah to their beloved ones and families to commemorate their journey in Hajj.

Canned dates and Zamzam water are the most prominent gifts chosen for gifting by the guests of the program, in addition to rosary beads, accessories, children's toys and head scarves. The markets near the Prophet's Holy Mosque, which is well-known for various types of gifts, witnessed a great turnout from pilgrims to buy gifts.

Other pilgrims go for buying fabrics, perfumes, antiques, and pictures of the Holy Kaaba, the Grand Mosque, and the Prophet's Mosque, in addition to taking memorial photos where they performed pilgrimage rituals.

The pilgrims of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, who have departed the Kingdom for their homelands after fulfilling Hajj rituals were also keen to buy different types of dates, such as Ajwa dates in Madinah, Sukkari, Anbar and Safawi dates.

Each Hajj pilgrim is also gifted a copy of the Holy Qur'an from King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex in Madinah before leaving the Kingdom.

This Hajj season, a number of 4951 pilgrims from 92 countries were the guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit implemented by The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The hosted pilgrims fulfilled the Hajj obligation at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, where they were allowed to visit Madinah, pray at the Prophet's holy Mosque and the other great mosques and visited the historical and cultural landmarks.

