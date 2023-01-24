UrduPoint.com

Madinah Region Governor Receives Sri Lankan Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Madinah region governor receives Sri Lankan minister of foreign affairs

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz the Governor of Madinah Region received Ali Sabri, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, who is currently visiting the Kingdom to perform Umrah and to pray in the Prophet's Mosque on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Sri Lankan Deputy Foreign Minister Cader Masthan, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom, Pakeer Amza, and several Sri Lankan officials exchanged issues of common concern.

