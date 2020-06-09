UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Could Host Champions League Final - City Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Madrid could host Champions League final - city mayor

Madrid, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The mayor of Madrid has said the city is being considered as a potential host of this year's Champions League final and has given the idea his "total and absolute support".

The fixture was due to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30 before the Champions League was postponed in March with only half of the last 16 completed.

The final last season between Liverpool and Tottenham was held at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano while Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu hosted the 2010 decider between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

"I know steps are being taken in this regard and on behalf of the city council, I want to show my total and absolute support for the Champions League final being held in Madrid," mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told Spanish television channel Trece late on Monday.

Spain has been able to bring the coronavirus under control in recent weeks and Madrid moved into phase two, the penultimate stage of the government's de-escalation programme, on Monday.

But overall there have been more than 27,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the country.

"I think hosting an international event like the Champions League final is very important but especially in these circumstances," Almeida added.

"What it would demonstrate is Madrid's ability to recover in a very short time from the dramatic situation we have been through." Almeida added "adequate security conditions exist, we have the infrastructures and public services to host it and it would send a message to the world that Madrid, despite what we have experienced, does not give up and is back." UEFA is yet to confirm how or if the tournament will continue, with an update expected after the governing body's executive committee meeting on June 17.

The BBC in Britain reported on Tuesday Lisbon is favourite to host an eight-team Champions League knockout tournament in August, pending UEFA approval.

Neither of the city's two teams -- Benfica and Sporting Lisbon -- are in the competition and both of their grounds are capable of hosting top level matches, while most virus restrictions will be removed this month.

Domestic leagues like La Liga in Spain and the Premier League in England are due to finish in July, allowing the possibility for European competitions to resume the following month.

Related Topics

World Liverpool Santiago Lisbon Madrid Istanbul Spain March May June July August Olympics Event TV From Government Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Bayern Premier League Tottenham Inter Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

3 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

3 hours ago

Emirati researcher creates new web tool to facilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.