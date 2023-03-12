UrduPoint.com

Madrid Cut Liga Gap On Barca With Espanyol Comeback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1 and cut Barcelona's lead to six points at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

Ruben Baraja's Valencia scraped a fraught 1-0 win over Osasuna to climb out of the relegation zone thanks to Justin Kluivert's strike at Mestalla.

Joselu had sent visitors Espanyol ahead early on at the Santiago Bernabeu but Vinicius produced a surging run and lethal finish to pull the champions level.

Eder Militao's header completed the turnaround and Marco Asensio wrapped up the win late on.

Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night to try and restore their advantage, ahead of the Clasico at Camp Nou on March 19.

