UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Delays Reopening Of Schools After Historic Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Madrid delays reopening of schools after historic snowfall

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Madrid's regional government on Friday postponed the opening of schools until January 20 because many roads remained blocked a week after Spain's worst snowstorm in decades.

The region's 2,557 schools had been set to reopen on Monday but access to over half of them, or 57.6 percent, remains difficult because of the snow and ice, the regional government said in a statement.

Clean-up crews will "continue working intensely over the following days" to ensure school can open on the 20th, it added.

Storm Filomena dumped 50 centimetres (20 inches) of snow on Madrid between last Friday and Saturday, leaving the city and large swathes of the country impassible.

The storm had been blamed for five deaths. It was followed by several days of plunging temperatures, which hardened mounds of snow and slush.

While main arteries have been cleared, hundreds of side streets remained caked in snow and ice which has disrupted post delivery and rubbish collection, with huge piles of refuse piled up around overflowing bins across Madrid.

Only about 25 percent of all roads have been cleared, according to Madrid city hall which estimates the storm caused at least 1.4 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) in damage.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said the storm dumped more than 1.2 million kilos of snow on the city, enough to file a line of trucks stretching from Madrid to Brussels.

He has called on the central government to declare the area a disaster zone, a move that would trigger emergency aid and other measures.

But the central government wants to wait for a final evaluation of the damage before it decides whether to declare Madrid a disaster area, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told reporters.

Related Topics

Storm Snow Brussels Madrid Spain January Post All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

30 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

19 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

6 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.