Madrid Ease To Win Over Celta, Real Sociedad Beat Rayo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Madrid ease to win over Celta, Real Sociedad beat Rayo

Barcelona, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Marco Asensio and Eder Militao struck for Real Madrid in a comfortable 2-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, bringing the champions within eight points of leaders Barcelona.

Although Madrid's hopes of overhauling Xavi Hernandez's side are slim at best, coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted his team needed to keep winning their league games to stay in a good dynamic.

Los Blancos face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final in May, ahead of their Champions League semi-final clashes against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

With Barcelona in action against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Madrid applied pressure on their Catalan rivals with an easy win over Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first half was quiet before Asensio sent Madrid ahead in the 43rd minute, with Militao heading home early in the second half to double the lead.

"We'll fight until the last game, while it's mathematically possible," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told DAZN.

"We have to try and win the next three games and then when we play the Copa final, see how many points off we are, and if there's a chance.

"Our job is to keep winning, and not just to cut the distance but for good sensations before the Champions League." Ancelotti made five changes from the midweek Champions League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, resting veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The coach did start Benzema, who was upset to come off against Chelsea, but the French forward had a quiet night.

Instead it was Asensio who drew the focus, converting with a scruffy but ultimately effective finish from Vinicius Junior's cut-back.

Asensio now has five goals in his last 10 appearances for Madrid across all competitions, with several of those being as a substitute.

"Now the coach is giving me his trust and I'm taking advantage of the minutes, and I hope to keep it going because where I enjoy myself is on the pitch," Asensio told DAZN.

The Spanish forward also took the corner which Militao rose highest to head home in the 48th minute, putting the game beyond a Celta side which Madrid largely kept at arm's length.

