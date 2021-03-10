UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Regional Head Calls Early Election On May 4

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Madrid regional head calls early election on May 4

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The rightwing leader of Madrid's regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, resigned Wednesday and called a snap election on May 4 in Spain's wealthiest region.

In a surprise move, Diaz Ayuso said she had decided to end the coalition between her Popular Party (PP) and the smaller centre-right Ciudadanos that has governed the region since May 2019.

A rising star of the PP, Diaz Ayuso said the snap polls were needed to prevent Ciudadanos and the Socialists, who serve in opposition in the Madrid government, from tabling a no-confidence motion.

Her announcement came just hours after Ciudadanos broke its coalition agreement with the PP in the southeastern Murcia region, chosing instead to back a no-confidence motion filed by the Socialists, who dominate Spain's central government.

"I was forced to take this decision for the good of Madrid and Spain and against my repeated desire to complete my term in office," she said in a televised address.

"Madrid needs a stable government, clear ideas, ambitious solutions, stability... and this is not possible in the current circumstances." Diaz Ayuso has made headlines for her vociferous opposition to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government, especially her refusal to impose strict virus restrictions to protect the local economy.

Aside from Madrid and Murcia, the PP and Ciudadanos have coalition agreements in two more of Spain's 17 regions and in several municipalities, raising questions as to whether these alliances will survive.

Ignacio Aguado, who heads Ciudadanos in the Madrid region, called Diaz Ayuso's move "irresponsible" at a time when the region's hospitals are full of coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Murcia Madrid Spain May 2019 From Government Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Special Economic Zones to be established in every ..

2 minutes ago

BAJK earns record Rs 301 m profit during last year ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 25000 prize bond draw held in Multan

2 minutes ago

Inauguration of Rashakai SEZ in next couple of day ..

2 minutes ago

Aspirants attending Urs of Khawaja Sabir asked to ..

7 minutes ago

MoU signed between Balochistan Police & PGC to pro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.