UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Regional Head Calls Snap Election On May 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Madrid regional head calls snap election on May 4

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The rightwing leader of Madrid's regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, resigned Wednesday, dissolving its ruling coalition and calling a snap election on May 4 in Spain's wealthiest region.

The surprise move, which broke up the regional alliance between her Popular Party (PP) and the centre-right Ciudadanos, threatens to unravel other rightwing coalitions across Spain and could reshuffle the cards of the country's political scene.

Diaz Ayuso said the move was aimed at preventing Ciudadanos from tabling a no-confidence motion along with the Socialists, who serve in opposition in the Madrid government.

Her announcement came just hours after Ciudadanos broke its coalition deal with the PP in the southeastern Murcia region, in order to back a no-confidence motion filed by the Socialists, who dominate Spain's central government.

"I was forced to take this decision for the good of Madrid and Spain and against my repeated desire to complete my term in office," she said in a televised address.

"Madrid needs a stable government, clear ideas, ambitious solutions, stability... and this is not possible in the current circumstances."But it was not immediately clear whether the early elections would go ahead after it emerged the Socialists and Mas Madrid, a tiny leftist party, managed to table no-confidence motions just ahead of her resignation.

The regional parliament cannot be dissolved if a no-confidence motion has been tabled, setting the stage for a possible legal challenge to the snap election call.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Murcia Madrid Alliance Spain May From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

25 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 16 more positive for COVID-19

5 minutes ago

Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico results

5 minutes ago

Stocks shine as US inflation muted, stimulus nears ..

16 minutes ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

16 minutes ago

Shalulile triggers rout as Sundowns reach Cup quar ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.