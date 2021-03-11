Madrid regional head calls snap election on May 4

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The rightwing leader of Madrid's regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, resigned Wednesday, dissolving its ruling coalition and calling a snap election on May 4 in Spain's wealthiest region.

The surprise move, which broke up the regional alliance between her Popular Party (PP) and the centre-right Ciudadanos, threatens to unravel other rightwing coalitions across Spain and could reshuffle the cards of the country's political scene.

Diaz Ayuso said the move was aimed at preventing Ciudadanos from tabling a no-confidence motion along with the Socialists, who serve in opposition in the Madrid government.

Her announcement came just hours after Ciudadanos broke its coalition deal with the PP in the southeastern Murcia region, in order to back a no-confidence motion filed by the Socialists, who dominate Spain's central government.

"I was forced to take this decision for the good of Madrid and Spain and against my repeated desire to complete my term in office," she said in a televised address.

"Madrid needs a stable government, clear ideas, ambitious solutions, stability... and this is not possible in the current circumstances."But it was not immediately clear whether the early elections would go ahead after it emerged the Socialists and Mas Madrid, a tiny leftist party, managed to table no-confidence motions just ahead of her resignation.

The regional parliament cannot be dissolved if a no-confidence motion has been tabled, setting the stage for a possible legal challenge to the snap election call.