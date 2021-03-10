UrduPoint.com
Madrid Regional Head Resigns, Calls Snap Election: Vice-president

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The rightwing leader of Madrid's regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has stood down and called early elections in Spain's wealthiest and most populated region, her deputy said Wednesday.

"Isabel Diaz Ayuso has decided to resign and call early elections in the Madrid region," said Ignacio Aguado, who heads the centre-right Ciudadanos party that has ruled the region in a coalition with Ayuso's rightwing Popular Party since May 2019.

