UrduPoint.com

Madrid Target Own Club World Cup Record Against Al-Hilal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Madrid target own Club World Cup record against Al-Hilal

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Real Madrid have proven they can find the net even if they must take the field without talisman Karim Benzema in Saturday's Club World Cup final against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in Morocco.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, reigning European and Spanish champions, are aiming to win the competition for a fifth time and build confidence after a shaky start to 2023.

Madrid captain Benzema missed the semi-final with a thigh injury but is set to train with the squad on Friday before the final.

Los Blancos are already the record four-time winners and are firm favourites to beat Al-Hilal after their 4-1 semi-final victory over Egyptian outfit Al Ahly on Wednesday.

Madrid won the competition under Ancelotti in 2014 during his first stint in charge, as well as in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Fede Valverde lined up in attack and all scored in the triumph, along with youngster Sergio Arribas from the bench.

Madrid were not at their best but the forwards had enough cutting edge to blow past the 10-time African Champions League winners in the final stages.

Ancelotti said Benzema's injury was not serious, but the coach may choose to begin with the Ballon d'Or holder on the bench, even if he is fit to play, after his team's clinical performance.

Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona in January and have fallen eight points behind their rivals in the La Liga title race.

Winning their second trophy of the season, after lifting the European Super Cup in August, would boost morale in the Spanish capital.

Al-Hilal, who overcame Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the other semi-final, have former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and ex-Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto leading the line.

The 2021 Asian Champions League winners are aiming to win the trophy for the first time, having finished fourth in 2019 and 2021.

"We have to respect this team, they've got good players and play well collectively. They'll be excited to play in the final and so will we," said Ancelotti on Wednesday.

"Football's changing because there are a lot of teams all over the world that can compete, fight and win too." - Finding form - At two goals up against Al Ahly Madrid appeared to have sealed progress to the final but their opponents hit back with a penalty and missed a golden chance to equalise.

After Luka Modric missed a spot kick of his own, Rodrygo scored a brilliant goal to secure the win and Arribas's fourth put a cherry on the cake.

It was Valverde's first goal for the club since November and Ancelotti was happy the Uruguayan was back on the scoresheet.

Amid reports of a family issue away from the game and after the World Cup, Valverde has not been at his best.

In the first half of the season the midfielder was Madrid's key player, driving them through in the Champions League and helping them keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

"I'm happy because he played a good game," said Ancelotti.

"He produced the goods, showed his quality and scored. Little by little he's coming back." Vinicius was able to brush off the issues he has been suffering from in Spain recently too, including several instances of racist abuse, opening the scoring for Madrid with a delicate chip.

Madrid are undeniably more dangerous with Benzema leading the line but the forward has been set back by a string of niggling injuries this season.

Several other Madrid players have also been sidelined, including Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez and Eden Hazard, who will not make the final, while Eder Militao is another doubt.

However after their goal glut against Al Ahly, Ancelotti will be confident his strikers can get the job done and make history on Saturday.

Related Topics

Attack World Job Progress Barcelona Madrid Spain Saudi Arabia Morocco Manchester United January May August November 2017 2016 2018 2019 Gold Family All From Best Top Race Asia Real Madrid Coach Flamengo Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

7 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

7 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

7 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

8 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.