UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid To Extend Virus Restrictions To More Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Madrid to extend virus restrictions to more areas

Madrid, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Madrid, the epicentre of an explosion of new infections in Spain, will on Friday extend partial lockdown measures to more areas to try to stem the surge in new coronavirus infections, officials said Wednesday.

The regional government on Monday introduced mobility controls on some 850,000 people in the Madrid region -- mostly in densely populated, low-income districts in the south. These neighbourhoods account for 13 percent of the region's population of 6.6 million -- but 24 percent of virus infections.

The restrictions prevent people from entering or leaving the affected areas, except for work, education or to seek medical care, but they can move around freely within their zone.

At a news conference, deputy health chief Antonio Zapatero confirmed that the restrictions would be extended to more areas, and said that the regional government would announce on Friday which zones will be affected.

The regional government was still "studying and analysing" the epidemiological data before it makes its decision, he added.

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa on Tuesday called on Madrid residents to "limit to the maximum their movements" and restrict social contacts to the "essential" to reverse a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The Madrid region has recorded 202,600 confirmed cases of the disease and 9,129 deaths -- in both cases a third of the national total.

The areas affected by the new mobility restrictions introduced on Monday have all counted more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants -- nearly three times the national average, which in itself is the highest in the European Union.

The parks there have been closed and cafes and restaurants must shut by 10:00 pm.

Since the central government ended its state of emergency on June 21, lifting all national lockdown restrictions, responsibility for public healthcare and managing the pandemic has been left in the hands of Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

Related Topics

Education European Union Salvador Madrid Spain Turkish Lira June All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

6 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

13 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.