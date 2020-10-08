Madrid urges residents not to leave despite court axing restrictions

Madrid, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Madrid's regional leader on Thursday urged all residents to remain within the city limits despite a bombshell court ruling overturning a partial lockdown affecting 4.5 million people.

"We ask people once again not to leave Madrid and to follow all the health recommendations, especially in the next few days given that there is a long weekend," said regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, whose administration had strongly opposed the measures imposed on Friday night.

The restrictions had imposed a 14-day ban on people leaving the limits of the capital and nine other surrounding towns where instance of the virus is very high.