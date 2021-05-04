UrduPoint.com
Madrid Voters Go To Polls After Bitter Campaign

Tue 04th May 2021

OVIEDO, Spain , 4 May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) –:After an abnormally tense election campaign, the polls opened in Madrid on Tuesday for voters to choose the next government of Spain's powerful capital region.

Isabel Ayuso, the incumbent from the right-wing Popular Party and one of Spain's most outspoken lockdown critics, is set to secure the most seats.

With the surprise entry of Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias into the race, Ayuso has framed the vote as a choice between "freedom or communism." Iglesias chose to leave his post as Spain's deputy prime minister to battle the right-wing forces that he sees threatening the Spanish democracy as a whole.

This ideological battle has played out dramatically in recent weeks, as Madrid became a stage for Spain's increasingly polarized political scene.

This was evident at the first major rally for the far-right party Vox, where anti-fascist protesters ended up clashing with police in their attempts to disrupt the speeches. It later emerged that one of the arrested protesters had financial ties to Podemos.

Vox, which polls suggest may hold the key to government formation, later came under fire for an apparently racist billboard campaign targeting unaccompanied foreign minors.

The tension came to a head during the last debate.

