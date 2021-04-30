UrduPoint.com
Madrid Voters Sick Of Polarisation As Snap Poll Looms

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Voters have expressed dismay at the deep polarisation blighting the campaign for next week's regional election in Madrid, disheartened by the absence of debate about everyday issues.

"It's a shame because the campaign didn't talk about the real problems of the people of Madrid," said 33-year-old data analyst Javier Carretero.

He said there was little debate over his main concerns -- unaffordable rents for young people and the lack of public investment, especially in health care.

Opinion polls suggest the right-wing Popular Party (PP) of outgoing regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso is on track to win the most seats in the May 4 ballot.

But without an absolute majority it will once again need support to govern Spain's richest region, likely from the far-right Vox.

With the entry of far-left Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias into the race after he stepped down as deputy prime minister, Ayuso has characterised the vote as a choice between "communism or freedom".

And the left has jumped on the bandwagon, adopting its own slogan of "Democracy or fascism" after several of their leaders, among them Iglesias, received death threats in letters containing bullets, electrifying an already tense campaign.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has also waded in, warning that what was at stake in the election was "not Madrid" but "our democracy".

"The right is creating a circus" so the PP will remain in power, said Antonio Cardenas, 47, as he left the pharmacy where he works in Arganzuela, a neighbourhood in southern Madrid.

And the left is trying to mobilise its voters by taking advantage of "violence and polarisation," he added.

