UrduPoint.com

Madrid's Miracle Well Runs Dry In Manchester

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Madrid's miracle well runs dry in Manchester

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Real Madrid's miracle well ran dry in devastating fashion in Manchester on Wednesday, leaving the 14-time European champions stunned and licking their wounds on the way back to the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were hammered 4-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola's side earning revenge for last season's defeat by Los Blancos at the same stage.

This time the second leg was not at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Madrid produced a string of astonishing moments to overcome Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and City on the way to winning last season's competition.

Madrid, who have won five of the last nine Champions Leagues, have grown used to pulling off spectacular and sometimes inexplicable comebacks in Europe.

Even when Madrid have been outplayed, they have clung on by their fingertips and found a way through. Many across the continent thought it was about time for that to change.

However, the way the match began seemed to set things up for another Madrid survival masterclass.

Guardiola's City dominated, just as they did last week at the Bernabeu in the 1-1 first leg draw, before Vinicius Junior sucker-punched the English side on the counter.

At the Etihad, Erling Haaland was foiled twice by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the second of which was a brilliant, bewildering save.

However, unlike in the first leg, Bernardo Silva broke free of Eduardo Camavinga's shackles and was decisive.

The Portuguese midfielder struck twice, leaving Madrid with an uphill struggle -- although they have come back from those before.

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos hit the crossbar with a rocket from distance.

"On this occasion things didn't go our way like they did last year," lamented Courtois, referring to the German's piledriver.

Last season Rodrygo Goes struck two late goals in less than two minutes to force the second leg to extra-time, and Madrid improved after the break, with a comeback still not off the table.

However, City eventually stepped up another gear to whisk the game away from Madrid, scraping around for another moment of inspiration but finding the cupboard bare.

Eder Militao deflected Manuel Akanji's header into his own net for City's third and Julian Alvaraz rolled the fourth past Courtois to wrap up their emphatic victory.

"Evaluating what happened in this moment what happened makes no sense to me," Ancelotti told Movistar.

"It's a defeat that hurts but sometimes it can happen in football, in the Champions League semi-final against a strong opponent that played better than you." The Italian coach said he was planning on seeing out the last year of his contract, which expires in June 2024.

Madrid's board and president Florentino Perez have backed Ancelotti staying over the past couple of weeks, at least in public, but his future will inevitably be debated during the weeks ahead.

When Madrid's magical concoction of individual skill, never-say-die spirit and luck runs out, questions get asked.

Perez may wonder if Madrid need something more tangible than miracles next season.

Related Topics

Football Europe German Los Blancos Santiago Madrid Same Manchester May June From PSG Chelsea Manchester City Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

23 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.