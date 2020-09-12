Maduro announces arrest of 'American spy' near Venezuelan refineries

Caracas, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :President Nicolas Maduro said Friday that an "American spy" had been arrested near two Venezuelan refineries, after authorities foiled a plot to "cause an explosion" at another oil complex.

"Yesterday we captured... an American spy who was spying in Falcon state on the Amuay and Cardon refineries," Maduro said in a televised address.