UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Announces Arrest Of 'American Spy' Near Venezuelan Refineries

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Maduro announces arrest of 'American spy' near Venezuelan refineries

Caracas, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :President Nicolas Maduro said Friday that an "American spy" had been arrested near two Venezuelan refineries, after authorities foiled a plot to "cause an explosion" at another oil complex.

"Yesterday we captured... an American spy who was spying in Falcon state on the Amuay and Cardon refineries," Maduro said in a televised address.

Related Topics

Oil

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

8 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

8 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

10 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

8 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.