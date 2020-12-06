UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Eyes Victory In Venezuela Poll Amid Opposition Boycott

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Maduro eyes victory in Venezuela poll amid opposition boycott

Caracas, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Venezuelans vote Sunday in legislative elections set to tighten President Nicolas Maduro's grip on power and further weaken his opposition rival Juan Guaido, who is leading a boycott of the polls he calls a fraud.

Victory will give Maduro's ruling Socialist Party control of an expanded 227-seat National Assembly, the only institution not yet in its hands.

"The day has come. We have been patient," Maduro said Saturday at his Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. Sunday's vote comes five years after the opposition won control of the National Assembly by a landslide.

Guaido, 37, called for a boycott on grounds that "free and fair" conditions for holding elections do not exist.

He labeled Sunday's poll "a fraud".

"Maduro's objective isn't even to gain legitimacy," Guaido told AFP in an interview this week, adding that the goal was instead to simply wipe out all semblance of democracy.

Guaido and his allies plan a week-long plebiscite from Monday seeking public support to prolong the mandate of the current National Assembly until "free, verifiable and transparent" elections can be held.

However, the results will not be binding, as Maduro exercises control of the country's institutions, including the Supreme Court and the powerful military.

Related Topics

National Assembly Supreme Court Democracy Vote Caracas Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

10 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

11 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

10 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.