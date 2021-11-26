Maduro makes surprise visit to Cuba for anniversary of Castro death: TV

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made a surprise appearance in Havana Thursday at the inauguration of the Fidel Castro Ruz center, which preserves the late president's writings, five years after his death.

Maduro, who had not traveled to Cuba since December 2019, accompanied his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel at the ceremony, which was broadcast by state television. With them was Castro's brother and former president Raul Castro.