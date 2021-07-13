UrduPoint.com
Maduro Sends 'all Support' To Cuban Government Over Protests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Maduro sends 'all support' to Cuban government over protests

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed "all support" on Monday to the Cuban administration, following large anti-government protests on the island.

"All support to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all support to the people of Cuba, to the revolutionary government of Cuba," Maduro, a staunch ally of the Cuban leadership, said in a televised meeting with lawmakers.

"From here, from Venezuela, (we are) brothers in good times and bad, and Cuba will move forward."

