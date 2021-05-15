UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mafia Fugitive Returned To Italy From Spain: Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Mafia fugitive returned to Italy from Spain: police

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A major Italian mafia fugitive who controlled cocaine routes within Europe has been returned by authorities to Rome from Spain, police said on Saturday.

Giuseppe Romeo, 35, arrived at Fiumicino Airport under escort from Barcelona Friday night, following his March 11 arrest on a European arrest warrant after three years on the run, police said in a statement.

Romeo is accused of being a top member of an international drug network run by three 'Ndrangheta clans based in the Reggio Calabria area of the southern Italian region of Calabria.

The 'Ndrangheta is Italy's most powerful mafia group, involved in nearly all areas of criminal activity beyond drug trafficking and extortion, whose operations extend throughout Europe and beyond.

According to an Italian police statement, Romeo, who lived in Germany, "had the role of promoter, organiser and financier of trafficking of cocaine in Europe." "He shuttled between between Calabria, Lombardy and north-western Europe to make agreements with suppliers and with suppliers and with some intermediaries in Belgium, Holland and Germany."In 2018, he managed to escape the "European Ndrangheta Connection" raid carried out by Italian, German, Dutch and Belgian authorities that targeted about 90 people suspected of involvement in the cross-border drug and money laundering ring.

In November, Romeo was sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison for charges related to international drug trafficking, mafia association, drug possession, and money laundering.

Related Topics

Police Europe German Germany Rome Barcelona Spain Italy Belgium Netherlands Money March November Criminals 2018 All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

16 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

21 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.