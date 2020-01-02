UrduPoint.com
Magic Beat Wizards To End Four-game Losing Streak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Magic beat Wizards to end four-game losing streak

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :DJ Augustin and Nikola Vucevic combined for 45 points as the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing skid with a 122-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The Magic, who have the league's worst offense, grabbed the lead halfway through the second quarter for a four-point advantage at the half, 62-58.

They built on that in the second half to put the game away.

Augustin finished with a season-high 25 points and Swiss-born Vucevic tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Evan Fournier had 18 points, Markelle Fultz scored 16 and Terrence Ross 15 for Orlando.

Bradley Beal returned from missing two games with soreness in his right leg to lead Washington with 27 points.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac collided with Beal just over two minutes into the game and suffered a hyperextended left knee. He did not return and will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday.

