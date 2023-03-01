UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Jolts Türkiye's Southern Hatay Province

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

HATAY, Türkiye, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the earthquake hit the Antakya district at a depth of 11.06 kilometers (6.83 miles).

The quake occurred at 10:20 a.m. local time (0720GMT).

No casualties were reported, Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan told Anadolu.

The tremor came as Türkiye deals with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes that have claimed at least 45,089 lives in the country's southern region.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13.5 million people across 11 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

Related Topics

Earthquake Governor Elazig Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Million

Recent Stories

President issues Federal Decree establishing â€˜UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing â€˜UAE Media Councilâ€™, headed by ..

15 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

16 minutes ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

20 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

30 minutes ago
 DMCCâ€™s first 2023 â€˜Made For Trade Liveâ€™ even ..

DMCCâ€™s first 2023 â€˜Made For Trade Liveâ€™ event concludes in Barcelona

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowled ..

Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowledge and Education Forum

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.