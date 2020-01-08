UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 4.5 Quake Hits Near Iran Nuclear Power Plant: USGS

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country's Gulf coast, a US monitor said.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.

State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country's sole nuclear power plant.

So far, there were no reports of any deaths or damage, IRNA said, citing Jahangir Dehghani, the head of Bushehr's crisis management centre.

The latest quake comes exactly a fortnight after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the same area, without causing any casualties or major damage.

