Magnitude 4.5 Quake Strikes Off Republic Of Korea East Coast

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck off the east coast city of Donghae, the Republic of Korea, on Monday, prompting concerns of a possible stronger temblor, according to the Korean Yonhap news agency.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and fire authorities confirmed that the earthquake occurred at 6:27 am in waters located 59 kilometres northeast of Donghae and 182 kilometres east of Seoul.

No damage has been reported.

According to the KMA, the epicentre of the earthquake was at 37.99 degrees north latitude and 129.72 degrees east longitude, at an estimated depth of 32 km. This has been the strongest earthquake to have hit the Korean Peninsula or its surrounding waters so far this year.

It is the 35th to have hit the same region since April 23 and comes just a day after a 3.1 magnitude quake struck the same area, Sunday morning.

