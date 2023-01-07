ANKARA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Saturday, according to Türkiye's disaster management body.

The quake had a depth of 10.75 km (6.64 miles) and occurred at 9.39 a.m. (0639 GMT) local time, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The epicenter of the quake was 13.92 kilometers (8.64 miles) from Ayvacik district of northwestern Canakkale province.