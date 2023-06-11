(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A 5.0-magnitude earthquake on Sunday struck near Johannesburg, shaking buildings across South Africa's most populous province, the Unites States Geological Survey reported.

The tremor struck at 2:38 am (0038 GMT) around 10 kilometres (six miles) below the surface, the USGS said.

Buildings shook across the province of Gauteng, where Johannesburg, the country's largest city and commercial hub, is located.

Residents across the province felt the tremor and some posted pictures on social media showing minor structural damages of walls.

Emergency services department reported neither casualties nor injuries but said its disaster management teams would remain on standby.

Johannesburg emergency services spokeswoman Xolile Khumalo warned residents to "be on alert in case after tremors occur, (as) these tend to be more dangerous than the initial earthquake".

The epicentre of what the provincial weather services described as a "relatively long tremor" was at Boksburg, small a town located about 20 kilometres east of Johannesburg.

In August 2014, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit a gold mining town near Johannesburg.

The last major quake to hit South Africa was a 6.3-magnitude tremor that struck the Western Cape province in 1969.