Magnitude 5.1 Quake Strikes Off Western Turkiye

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish coast to the Aegean Sea on Wednesday, according to Türkiye's disaster management body.

The tremor started at 1.10 p.m. (1033GMT) local time, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Occurring 7.03 kilometers (4.

34 miles) below the surface, the quake's epicenter was 18.34 km (11.3 mi) from the Kusadasi district of the western Aydin province.

Moreover, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded under the Aegean Sea at 12.56 a.m. (1019GMT) local time.

The tremor occurred 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) deep in the ground and its epicenter was 30 km (18.6 mi) from Kusadasi district, added AFAD. There have so far been no reports of injury or significant damage.

