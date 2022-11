ANKARA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Italy on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) off the coast of Senigallia in the Ancona province.

Croatia, Italy, San Marino, and Vatican City were also affected by the earthquake.