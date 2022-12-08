- Home
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM
Moscow, Dec 8, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Caucasus region, Russia on Thursday, Reuters quoted the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) as saying.
The quake was 41 km (25.48 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
