Magnitude 5.7 quake rattles Iran-Turkey border: USGS

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck on Iran's northwestern border with Turkey on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 9:23 am (0553 GMT), was near the village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, according to the USGS.

It had a depth of six kilometres, according to Tehran University's Seismological Centre.

It caused some damage to buildings and injured at least one person, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, told AFP.