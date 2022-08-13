UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Rattles Southern Philippines

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MANILA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rattled Maguindanao province in the southern Philippines on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 2:25 p.m.

local time (0625 GMT), hit at a depth of 62 km, about 11 km northwest of South Upi town.

The tremor was also felt in nearby cities of Cotabato, General Santos, Davao, and Kidapawan on Mindanao island. The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but not cause any damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

