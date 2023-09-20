Open Menu

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Shakes New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Magnitude 6 earthquake shakes New Zealand

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A strong earthquake shook New Zealand's South Island on Wednesday.

According to GeoNet, "a magnitude 6.0 earthquake with strong shaking has occurred at 9:14 a.m. (2114GMT Tuesday).

" "The earthquake was 11km deep and located within 45km north of Geraldine and felt widely throughout the Canterbury region," GeoNet said in a statement.

There were no reports of any damage.

"The quake was centered in the Rangitata Gorge area where two identified active faults meet � the Ben McLeod Fault and the Lake Heron Fault," said GeoNet, which monitors geological hazards in New Zealand.

"This area has no known historical quakes above magnitude 5," it added.

