Magnitude-6.1 quake hits northwest Turkey

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northwest Turkey during Wednesday's early hours, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow tremor struck about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Istanbul, the country's largest city, according to the USGS.

It gave a time of 4:08 am (0108 GMT) and a depth of 10 km.

The USGS uses a "fixed depth" of 10 km when initial quake data is "too poor to compute", according to its website.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu posted on Twitter that there was no information on loss of life.

Turkey is situated in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

A magnitude 6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

In November that year, a powerful 7.0 magnitude quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.