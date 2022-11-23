UrduPoint.com

Magnitude-6.1 Quake Hits Northwest Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Magnitude-6.1 quake hits northwest Turkey

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northwest Turkey during Wednesday's early hours, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow tremor struck about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Istanbul, the country's largest city, according to the USGS.

It gave a time of 4:08 am (0108 GMT) and a depth of 10 km.

The USGS uses a "fixed depth" of 10 km when initial quake data is "too poor to compute", according to its website.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu posted on Twitter that there was no information on loss of life.

Turkey is situated in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

A magnitude 6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

In November that year, a powerful 7.0 magnitude quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Poor Turkey Twitter Elazig Istanbul January November 2020

Recent Stories

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

8 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

8 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

8 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

8 hours ago
 Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Ke ..

Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Keep US Title 42 in Place - Repo ..

8 hours ago
 US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Followi ..

US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pen ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.