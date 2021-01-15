Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A strong, magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which hit at 2:18 am local time Friday (18:18 GMT Thursday).

The epicentre was 36 kilometres (22 miles) south of Mamuju, the capital of West Sulawesi, and the quake had a depth of 18 kilometres, the USGS said.

Mamuju is home to approximately 110,000 people.