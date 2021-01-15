UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude-6.2 Quake Hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A strong, magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which hit at 2:18 am local time Friday (18:18 GMT Thursday).

The epicentre was 36 kilometres (22 miles) south of Mamuju, the capital of West Sulawesi, and the quake had a depth of 18 kilometres, the USGS said.

Mamuju is home to approximately 110,000 people.

Related Topics

Earthquake From

Recent Stories

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

7 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Informs US, French Ambassadors About Putin' ..

46 minutes ago

Berlusconi says he's fine, in hospital for tests o ..

2 minutes ago

Strootman back in Italy with Genoa loan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.