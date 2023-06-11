UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.2 Quake Hits Northern Japan: USGS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan: USGS

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit Hokkaido island at 6:55 pm (0955 GMT). The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami alert.

It struck just off the coast of Urakawa-cho town in the Hokkaido region at a depth of 123 kilometres (76 miles), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.

There were also no abnormalities reported from nuclear facilities in the area, Japan's nuclear regulator said.

A local official told NHK the quake caused strong shaking that lasted for 20-30 seconds.

"It shook sideways first, then it gradually became stronger," he told the broadcaster.

"It felt like a long time, and it was eerie," the official said.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Nuclear Alert Japan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Min ..

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Mining &amp; Energy to establish ..

1 hour ago
 SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy so ..

SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy solutions

1 hour ago
 The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.