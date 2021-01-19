UrduPoint.com
Magnitude-6.4 Quake Hits Argentina: USGS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Magnitude-6.4 quake hits Argentina: USGS

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Argentina Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The quake struck at 11:45 pm local time (02:45 GMT Tuesday) at a depth of 20 kilometers, according to the USGS.

The epicenter was near the town of Pocito, in San Juan province, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Buenos Aires and near the border with Chile, it added.

Some towns in San Juan were temporarily without power due to the tremor.

The quake was also felt in the provinces of Mendoza, Cordoba, Santa Fe, La Rioja and Buenos Aires.

