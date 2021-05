TOKYO, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The northeastern Miyagi state of Japan was struck with a magnitude-6.6 earthquake, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported Saturday.

The quake occurred at 10.27 local time (GMT0127) at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), according to the agency.Authorities did not issue a tsunami notice following the tremor.