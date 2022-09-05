Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southwest China: USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 43 kilometres (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Tremors were felt in the nearby megacity of Chengdu, a resident told AFP.

"I felt it quite strongly," a woman surnamed Chen said. "Some of my neighbours on the ground floor said they felt it very clearly."Earthquakes are fairly common in China, especially in the country's seismically active southwest.

At least four people were killed and dozens more injured after two earthquakes hit southwestern China in June.