Magnitude 7.4 quake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The US issued a tsunami warning for regions of the Pacific located close to the earthquake. The quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km, USGS was quoted by Reuters news Agency as saying.