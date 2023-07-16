Open Menu

Magnitude 7.4 Quake Hits Alaska Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Magnitude 7.4 quake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

ALASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The US issued a tsunami warning for regions of the Pacific located close to the earthquake. The quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km, USGS was quoted by Reuters news Agency as saying.

