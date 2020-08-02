UrduPoint.com
Magnussen's First Lap Crash Brings Out Silverstone Safety Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The British Grand Prix was forced to run behind a safety car on Sunday after an opening lap crash.

Kevin Magnussen of Haas collided with Alex Albon's Red Bull at the final corner, the Danish driver spinning off into the gravel after trying to squeeze past the Thai driver.

The front left wheel of his Haas car was smashed off after the impact as he attempted to cut across Albon at the apex of the corner leading on to the start-finish straight.

The safety car stayed out for five laps before the race resumed with pole sitting six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton out in front in his Mercedes.

The London-born Thai driver Albon said: "I don't know where he expected me to go, to be honest." He pitted on lap seven, following the re-start, just as the stewards announced they were launching an investigation into the collision.

Magnussen's exit reduced the field to 18 cars after the pre-race elimination of Nico Hulkenberg whose Force India car failed to start.

The German had qualified ninth after his dramatic late call-up on Thursday night to replace Sergio Perez, who tested positive for coronavirus.

