UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maguire Makes Man Utd Bow, Lampard Trusts Chelsea Youngsters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

Maguire makes Man Utd bow, Lampard trusts Chelsea youngsters

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Harry Maguire will make his first appearance as the world's most expensive defender as Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday hoping the England international will be the key figure to shore up a leaky defence.

Maguire joined United for £80 million ($96 million) from Leicester and makes his debut alongside £50 million right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the Red Devils aim to remedy a defence that conceded 54 Premier League goals last season to finish sixth.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put his faith in youth with Scott McTominay and Andreas Perreira also starting in midfield with experienced figures like Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Ashley Young relegated to the bench.

There is also a youthful look to Frank Lampard's first team selection as Chelsea manager as the former England international handed starts to Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

American international Christian Pulisic has to wait for his Premier League debut as he starts on the bench.

kca/iwd

Related Topics

World Young Leicester Manchester United Sunday Christian From Chelsea Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

1 hour ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

3 hours ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.